Alliance Intact, Will Contest Against UP Deputy Chief Minister: Akhilesh Yadav Ally

UP Polls 2022: Pallavi Patel will contest under the Samajwadi Party banner.

The troubles between the Samajwadi Party and its ally, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) has been ironed out, said party chief Pallavi Patel, who will now contest against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.

Brushing off the delay about the announcement, Ms Patel -- who will contest under the Samajwadi Party banner -- told NDTV that it was just a "miscommunication" and the matter has been sorted at her meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"As I said earlier, there was miscommunication. But we have spoken... and the matter has been resolved to our satisfaction... Tomorrow I will file my nomination against Keshav Maurya," Ms Patel told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Sources told NDTV that the differences were over seat division. The Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) was promised seven seats when the alliance was formed. But later, the Samajwadi Party announced candidates on at least three seats promised to them.

Today, Akhilesh Yadav promised that they will be given six seats.

For the Samajwadi Party, which is the main challenger of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the alliance is crucial, with Mr Yadav weaving a seamless net with smaller OBC-based parties across the key regions of the state.

The party is hoping that these seats will help deliver the 30 per cent-plus votes that are needed to have a realistic chance to win the elections.