This Uttar Pradesh Candidate 'Begs' Funds, Wears Shackles For... Votes

Firozabad will be going to the polls on February 20 in the 3rd phase of the UP Assembly polls.

Election in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has become interesting as independent candidate Ramdas Manav is fighting for the rights of bangle workers, campaigning in a unique way by wearing shackles and carrying a bowl for funds.

Ramdas, who is also the union leader of bangle workers is contesting from Firozabad seat and his election symbol is also bangle.

"I am fighting for the rights of bangle labourers. Shackles are the identity of Firozabad labourers and they are enslaved hence, It is a symbol of that. Until I do not unshackle them from slavery, I will not give in. Even if it takes my life," he told ANI.

The independent candidate has been campaigning in bangle workers-dominated areas of Firozabad and seeking their support.

Asked about the bowl he is carrying during the campaign, Ramdas explained that 11 candidates are contesting on the seat and most of them are funded by respective political parties but he is contesting on behalf of bangle workers and does not have that much funds.

"I am taking Rs 10 and getting a promise of a vote from the family of workers. I am receiving full support from the people," added Ramdas.

Firozabad will be going to the polls on February 20 in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)