UP Cop Mistakenly Names Judge As "Accused" In Theft Case, Suspended

The cop has been suspended, and the judge, who was surprised to see his name in the warrant, has called for an inquiry against the cop for the "grave" error.

Read Time: 2 mins
UP Cop Mistakenly Names Judge As "Accused" In Theft Case, Suspended
Judge has called for an inquiry against the cop for the "grave" error. (Representational)
Firozabad/New Delhi:

In Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, a judge ordered a cop to issue a non-bailable warrant against a man who was accused of theft. The police officer, instead of listing the accused, 'mistakenly' named the judge in the warrant.

The cop has been suspended, and the judge, who was surprised to see his name in the warrant, has called for an inquiry against the cop for the "grave" error.

Sub-inspector Banwari Lal, who was posted at Thana Uttar, added the judge, Nagma Khan, in the warrant instead of Rajkumar, the accused against whom the judge had initially ordered a non-bailable warrant. The cop in his report said the "accused" was not found at the location during the execution of the warrant.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saurabh took action after the error came to light. The district police chief said he ordered the sub-inspector to be sent to police lines and directed an inquiry into the incident to determine the cause of the "grave" error.

- with inputs from PTI

