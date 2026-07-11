Use Correct Text, Pronunciation While Singing National Anthem, Song: Centre

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said there should be strict adherence to the correct script and text, and diction and pronunciation while playing or singing the National Song and the National Anthem.

In a fresh order to all central government and governor offices, the ministry reiterated the rules related to the playing and singing of the National Song and the National Anthem.

The MHA said its orders contain an exhaustive list of occasions on which the National Song and the National Anthem of India "shall be played or sung" and the occasions on which they "may be sung or played".

The order dated July 9 said the National Song shall be sung on the occasions of civil investitures; on the arrival of the president at formal State functions and other functions organised by the government, and on his departure from such functions; immediately before and after the president addresses the nation over All India Radio (AIR) and television.

It shall also be played on the arrival of the governor and Lieutenant Governor (LG) at formal State functions within his state and Union Territory (UT) and on his departure from such functions and when the National Flag is brought on parade.

"It is to be noted that while singing or playing the National Song and the National Anthem, their correct script/ text and diction/ pronunciations should be followed strictly," the order said.

The ministry has provided the correct text and pronunciation guide on its website, it said.

The National Song shall be played on any other occasion, for which special orders are issued by the government of India, it said.

"In some of the States, State Song is also sung and played along with National Anthem/National Song. It is stated that whenever State Song is sung or played with National Song/National Anthem, both the National Song and National Anthem shall be sung or played together; and National Song will be sung or played first followed by National Anthem," it said.

In an order dated January 28, the home ministry had given the first set of protocols for singing the National Song, directing that six stanzas of it, having a duration of three minutes ten seconds, shall be sung on official functions such as the arrival of the president, unfurling of the tricolour and speeches of governors.

"When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, National Song will be sung or played first," the order read.

The assembly where the National Song is sung shall stand in attention, it said.

The Centre is observing the 150th year of Vande Mataram.

"It is not possible to give an exhaustive list of occasions on which the singing (as distinct from playing) of official version of the National Song can be permitted. But there is no objection to the singing of the National Song accompanied by mass singing so long as it is done with due respect as a salutation to the motherland and proper decorum is maintained," it said.

In a resolution adopted by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950, it was decided that the composition consisting of the words and music known as 'Jana Gana Mana' is the National Anthem of India, subject to such alterations in the words as the government may authorise as occasion arises.

The song 'Vande Mataram', which has played a historic part in the struggle for Indian freedom, it was decided, shall be honoured equally with 'Jana Gana Mana' and shall have equal status with it.

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