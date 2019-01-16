US Professor Philip Kotler Congratulates PM Modi For Leadership Award

PM Modi had received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award in New Delhi.

With Congress president Rahul Gandhi mocking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being awarded the Philip Kotler award, the marketing guru took to Twitter to congratulate him for the honour and applauded his "selfless service towards India".

Philip Kotler is a professor of marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi for being conferred the first ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award. He has been selected for his outstanding leadership & selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy," Mr Kotler tweeted on Tuesday.

He added that PM Modi's efforts in India have resulted in "extraordinary economic, social and technological advances. "His winning the first Philip Kotler Presidential award raises the bar for future recipients," the marketing guru said.

Rahul Gandhi earlier mocked PM Modi saying he wanted to "congratulate" him on winning the "world famous" Philip Kotler Presidential award. "Infact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before," he had said.

In a sharp retort to Rahul Gandhi's jibe Union minister Smriti Irani, said that unlike Prime Minister Modi, who was awarded by someone else, members of the Gandhi family gave India's top honour to themselves.

