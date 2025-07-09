PM Modi Conferred With Brazil's Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Brazil's highest civilian award, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.

The honour was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in recognition of PM Modi's notable contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing India-Brazil cooperation across key global platforms.

"Being honoured with Brazil's highest national award by the President today is a moment of immense pride and emotion, not only for me, but also for 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said during a joint press statement with Lula after their delegation-level talks.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to him (President Lula), the Brazilian government, and the people of Brazil," he said.

PM Modi further stated that President Lula was the architect of India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, and the award was as much an honour to his untiring efforts to take the bilateral ties to greater heights, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The ​Prime Minister underlined that the accolade would inspire the people of the two countries to further deepen their warm and friendly ties, it said.

Later in a social media post, PM Modi said the award illustrates the strong affection the people of Brazil have for the people of India.

"May our friendship scale even newer heights of success in the times to come," he said.

This is the 26th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014.

