"Matter Of Pride": PM Modi As He Gets Sri Lanka's Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was conferred with Sri Lanka's highest civilian award - the Mithra Vibhushana - during his three-day visit to the island nation. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake gave the prestigious award to PM Modi in honour of his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of the two nations.

"I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon him (PM Narendra Modi) the highest Sri Lanka honour- Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana. Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour; that is what we firmly believe," President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said.

Receiving the award, PM Modi said that it is a "matter of pride" for him.

"Today, to be honoured with the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan award by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake - it's not an honour to me but to 140 crore Indians. It shows the historical relation and deep friendship between the people of Sri Lanka and India, and for this, I thank the president, the government of Sri Lanka, and the people here," he added.

#WATCH | Colombo | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Mithra Vibhushana award from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake



(Source - ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/9xvngn9q00 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2025

The 'Mithra Vibhushana' medal is specially instituted to recognise extraordinary global friendships and reflect the depth and warmth of India-Sri Lanka relations. The 'Dharma Chakra' on it represents the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations.