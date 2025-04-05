India, Lanka Sign Key Defence Pact After PM Modi, President Dissanayaka's Meet

India and Sri Lanka signed a major defence cooperation pact for the first time ever after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake spoke.

The two countries signed a few more pacts, including one to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub. Another agreement was signed to provide India's multi-sectoral grant assistance to the eastern region of Sri Lanka. The two leaders also virtually inaugurated the Sampur solar power project.

The talks follow Mr Modi's arrival in the Sri Lankan capital after his visit to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

In perhaps the first of such honour given to a foreign leader, Mr Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the historic Independence Square in the Sri Lankan capital, where he was also received by President Dissanayake.

The Independence Square holds importance as it takes it name from the Independence Memorial Hall built to commemorate the country's independence from British rule in 1948.