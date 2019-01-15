Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi For Award: "So Famous It Has No Jury"

"I want to congratulate our PM, on winning the world famous "Kotler Presidential Award"! In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before and is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, tongue firmly in cheek.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 15, 2019 14:22 IST
Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders today 'congratulated' Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)


New Delhi: 

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the "world famous Kotler Presidential Award". Perhaps not quite in the same spirit as several BJP leaders and ministers have over the past two days.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, also a sharp Modi critic, re-tweeted Rahul Gandhi with his own message showering PM Modi with "koti-koti badhai (congratulations)" for the "unparalleled, unusual and amazing" award.

Soon it was Left leader Sitaram Yechury's turn: "My personal congratulations to Narendra Modi for winning the world's 'first-ever' 'very confidential award'. No one else could have won this award."

An image tweeted by many BJP leaders shows PM Modi receiving the "first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award" from members of the World Marketing Summit India, which has been known to give awards for achievements in marketing and management.

Smriti Irani, who was among the first to congratulate the Prime Minister on receiving the award, hit back at Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Rich !!! Coming from a person whose illustrious family decided to confer the 'Bharat Ratna' on themselves."

In her congratulatory tweet on Monday, she had called the award a matter of great pride for India.

Other ministers described the award as a "proud day for all Indians" and an acknowledgement of outstanding leadership.

The award is named after Philip Kotler, who founded the World Marketing Summit Group.

