"Baseless Allegations": Poll Body On Rahul Gandhi's Voter Fraud Claims

Pushing back against Rahul Gandhi's fresh allegations of "vote theft", the Election Commission of India has termed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha's remarks "baseless".

Speaking to reporters about the Bihar Special Intensive Revision on Friday, the Congress leader had said the Election Commission (EC) was involved in "vote theft" to benefit the BJP.

"Votes are being stolen. We have open-and-shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in this vote theft. And I'm not saying this lightly, I'm speaking with 100% proof. And when we release it (proof), the entire country will come to know that the Election Commission is enabling vote theft. And who are they doing it for? They're doing it for the BJP," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Gandhi said the Congress had investigated and found enough evidence to constitute an "atom bomb".

"We had suspicion of voter theft, and we got into its granularity. Since the Election Commission was not helpful in the investigation, we did our own. It took six months and the things we found are an 'atom bomb' and when this atom bomb explodes, you won't see the Election Commission in the country," the Congress MP said.

"Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you. You are working against India and this is no less than treason. Wherever you are, even if you are retired, we will find you," he added.