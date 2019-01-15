Smriti Irani Hits Back After Rahul Gandhi's Award Jibe At PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi had said that he wants to "congratulate" PM Modi on winning "the world famous" prize that has no jury. He was referring to the Philip Kotler award.

Unlike the Gandhi family, PM Modi has not conferred honours on himself, Smriti Irani said.


New Delhi: 

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after his tongue and cheek wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was given the Philip Kotler Presidential award for his leadership, BJP leader Smriti Irani said that his own family had conferred the Bharat Ratna, country's top honour, on themselves.

Rahul Gandhi had said on Tuesday that he wants to "congratulate" PM Modi on winning "the world famous" prize that has no jury.

In a sharp retort, Smriti Irani, said that unlike Prime Minister Modi, who was awarded by someone else, Rahul Gandhi family members had conferred awards on themselves.

"Rich !!! Coming from a person whose illustrious family decided to confer the 'Bharat Ratna'' on themselves," she tweeted, mocking Rahul Gandhi's remark.

PM Modi received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award in Delhi on Monday. The award focuses on the triple bottom-line of ''people, profit and planet''. It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

