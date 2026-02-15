"Reforms, Innovation, Simpler Governance": PM Modi's 3 Priorities For Next Decade

Asserting that his government's "Reform Express" is benefitting common citizens in a big way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his top three reform priorities for the next decade will be continued structural reforms, deepening innovation and further simplification of governance.

In an interview to PTI, PM Modi also said that by temperament, he is never satisfied as he believes that public life demands a certain constructive restlessness, a constant urge to do more, to improve faster, to serve better.

He was asked whether he was satisfied with the progress made on the reforms front.

Asked to prioritise three economic reforms for the next decade, PM Modi said, "Our direction is clear, rather than limiting it to a fixed number.

"First, we will continue structural reforms that improve competitiveness and productivity. Second, we will deepen innovation in technology, manufacturing and services. Third, we will simplify governance further so that citizens and businesses can operate with greater ease and trust," he said.

PM Modi said reforms have helped the common citizen, the menace of middlemen has reduced and infrastructure expansion has improved connectivity and cut down logistics costs.

"Often, there is a limited understanding of the word 'reforms' as referring only to the economy and industry. But reforms in the social sector are as important.

"Programmes like Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks have transformed lives in areas once neglected as backward. Similarly, the PM-JANMAN scheme identifies those tribal communities that have been particularly disadvantaged and works for their welfare," the prime minister said.

On the progress made by the "Reform Express", he said, "I must say that by temperament, I am never fully satisfied. I believe public life demands a certain constructive restlessness, a constant urge to do more, to improve faster, to serve better. So yes, there is always a strong desire to achieve more for our people and take our country forward." PM Modi said it is also important to acknowledge the scale of progress achieved in the journey of the "Reform Express".

"Reform is the commitment of this government, something we have shown in letter and spirit. I am proud to say that we have moved from incremental adjustments to systemic transformation," he said.

Giving examples, he said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform with its two-slab structure has eased the burdens of households, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and labour-intensive sectors.

"We have changed the definition of small companies, which has helped reduce compliance costs. The FDI reform, allowing 100 per cent FDI in insurance, has led to better choices for people, especially the middle class," he said.

The prime minister further said several outdated laws are now history.

"Earlier, there were no ministries specifically focussed on developing crucial sectors, such as skill development, fisheries, cooperatives and AYUSH. We have changed that and now, each of these sectors is thriving.

"For decades, the country waited for labour reforms. It was our government that initiated those, ensuring that workers' interests are protected and that businesses thrive," he said.

PM Modi said India is a digital leader in the world today and it was made possible by a fundamental reform in how the people of the country transact, via the UPI platform.

"For our youngsters, reforms have created an ecosystem where aspiration is supported by opportunity. India has emerged as one of the world's leading start-up ecosystems. Young innovators today can convert ideas into enterprises with far fewer obstacles than before," he said.

For MSMEs, which are the backbone of India's economy, reforms have improved access to credit, simplified tax processes and strengthened integration into global value chains, the prime minister said.

"At the same time, we have significantly increased the investment and turnover limits for MSMEs to ensure that they can continue to receive these benefits while they grow and integrate into global value chains," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)