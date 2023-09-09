US President Joe Biden Takes Selfie With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina At G20 Summit

US President with Bangladesh PM and her daughter Saima Wazed.

US President Joe Biden and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shared a candid moment as they took a selfie at Bharat Mandapam at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

Joe Biden and Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Friday to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi. India is hosting the G20 Leader's Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

G 20 in India | US President Joe Biden and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina share a candid moment as they take a selfie at the venue of the G 20 Summit in Delhi.



(Photos courtesy: Bangladesh High Commission) pic.twitter.com/t3hhgBK9sW — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first session of the G20 Summit on Saturday and called for the need to further human-centric development. He noted that India, with a spirit of One Earth, has worked on initiatives like the LiFE Mission and emphasised the International Year of Millets.

Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi stated, "Spoke at Session 1 of the G20 Summit on the subject of One Earth. Highlighted the need to further human-centric development, which is also something Indian culture has always emphasised. It is with a spirit of One Earth that India has worked on initiatives such as the LiFE Mission, which emphasises the International Year of Millets, the Green Grids Initiative (One Sun, One World, One Grid), harnessed solar power, encouraged natural farming, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission."

Spoke at Session 1 of the G20 Summit on the subject of One Earth. Highlighted the need to further human centric development, which is also something Indian culture has always emphasised on.



It is with a spirit of One Earth that India has worked on initiatives such as LiFE… pic.twitter.com/lVB2OoBioI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

PM Modi said that he had a "productive meeting" at the G20 Summit in Delhi. He shared glimpses of himself with world leaders when he welcomed them at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

He also welcomed the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member in the G20 grouping.

PM Modi, in a post on X, stated, "Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 family. " This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South."

PM Modi addressed Session 1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit being hosted under India's Presidency. In his opening remarks, he began by expressing condolences for the victims of the recent earthquake in Morocco.