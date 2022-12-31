US President Joe Biden Condoles Death Of PM Modi's Mother Hiraben

"Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time," Joe Biden said.

US President Joe Biden has sent his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother Hiraben who died in Gujarat at the age of 99.

Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday.

Taking to Twitter, President Biden wrote, "(First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben Modi," President Biden said in a tweet on Friday night.

"Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time," he added.

Messages of condolence poured in from across the United States.

"Our sincere condolences at the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi, mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi," tweeted US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

"Heartfelt condolences and prayers on loss of your beloved mother @narendramodi May her soul RIP," tweeted USISPF president Mukesh Aghi.

Popular African-American singer Maty Millben offered her deepest condolences to the Prime Minister. "My deepest condolences to you and your family, Your Excellency @narendramodi," she tweeted.

"Your mother's great legacy now lives on in you, and in every soul you touch in India and across the world. You are in my fervent prayers," Maty Millben tweeted.

Several leaders, including prime ministers of Japan, Israel, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Modi's mother.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)