"Missiles, Drones Flying Over Us": LPG-Laden Indian Tanker Stuck Near Hormuz

An Indian ship with 34 crew members has been stranded for several days near the Strait of Hormuz as Iran, engaged in battle with the US and Israel, has blocked it. The tanker -- under the command of Captain Virendra Vishwakarma -- is loaded with enough LPG to fill 3.6 million domestic gas cylinders. With missiles and drones regularly flying past, the Captain and crew have been calling desperately for help.

The vessel had departed from the Mina Al Ahmadi port in Kuwait, bound for the Deendayal Kandla Port in Gujarat. The restrictions imposed on this maritime route since February 28 have brought the ship to a halt. It is now anchored in the Mina Saqr port area near the UAE, awaiting its turn to proceed.

Read: India-Bound LPG Tanker Crosses Strait Of Hormuz Amid Iran Blockade: Sources

In an emotional message sent from the ship, Captain Virendra has described the terrifying scene unfolding around them.

"Missiles and drones are flying directly over us. Sirens are blaring everywhere, and every moment feels as though something terrible could happen. We are simply waiting for the Indian Navy's protective escort so that we may return safely to our homeland," his message read.

Back in Mumbai's Dahisar, Vishwakarma's family is living under in fear. His wife, Nilpa Vishwakarma, said she has not slept for several nights. Their 10-year-old son, Vedansh, and 12-year-old daughter, Nirvi, are anxiously waiting for their father's return.

Due to the lack of internet connectivity, they have not been able to connect regularly -- a situation that has only heightened their anxiety.

The ship has only 60 days' supply of rations left.

The shipping company, GESCO, along with the concerned ministry, remains in constant contact with the Indian Navy.

The Captain and his family now have a singular demand: that the Indian Navy intervene as soon as possible and safely bring them home.