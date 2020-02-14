'Trump, PM Modi To Outline Next Chapter Of Natural Alliance': US Diplomat

US diplomat Alice Wells said PM Modi and Donald Trump share a special rapport.

When President Donald Trump travels to India this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders will outline an ambitious vision for the next chapter of the "natural alliance" between the two countries, a top American diplomat has said.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 on PM Modi's invitation. In addition to New Delhi, Trump will also visit Ahmedabad to address a joint public meeting with PM Modi at a newly-built stadium.

Commenting on President Trump's first visit to India, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells said the two leaders share a very special rapport.

"President Trump is eager to travel to India to make his mark on this very important relationship," Ms Wells said on Thursday at a reception for the new Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"We are approaching an important inflection point in the US-India relationship," she added.

"When President Trump and Prime Minister Modi meet later this month in front of thousands of roaring fans, they are going to outline an ambitious vision for the next chapter of this natural alliance," Ms Wells said.

She reminded the American business community that it was two decades ago that the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee described India and the US as "natural allies".

"This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Prime Minister Vajpayee's historic visit to Washington during which he invoked that famous phrase. We have come such a long way over the last two decades and are turning that vision into a reality," Ms Wells said.



Ambassador Sandhu also described President Trump's trip to India as historic.

"Within 10 days, we will witness the historic visit of President of United States to India. This visit will help to solidify our partnership across all spheres," he said.

India-US partnership, he said, is between people of the two countries and not just two governments. The strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people have been the foundation of our relationship, he added.



"During the forthcoming visit of President Trump, you will witness the warmth of Indian people for the United States," Sandhu said.

Democratic Party Senator Mark Warner, who co-chairs the Senate Indian Caucus, also spoke on the occasion.