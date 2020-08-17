UP's Law And Order 'Failed' To Provide Security To Women: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi urged UP government to take immediate steps to provide security to women.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that Uttar Pradesh's law-and-order system had "failed" to provide protection to women and children.

Her remarks came after a 17-year-old girl in Gorakhapur was allegedly raped and harmed by the accused with cigarrette butts. The police have arrested two accused in connection with the case. In another incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur-Kheri and now Gorakhpur. These incidents have proved that the Uttar Pradesh Government has failed to provide security to women. Criminals have no fear of law and order. As a result of this, gruesome incidents of crime against women are increasing," Ms Vadra said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

She alleged that neither the state government nor the Uttar Pradesh Police are able to provide security to women and take appropriate action against the culprits.

"Uttar Pradesh is at the top when it comes to crime against children. In the last few days, there have been reports of crime against children from many places in Uttar Pradesh that will shake you up," the Congress general secretary wrote.

"Uttar Pradesh's law and order system has completely failed to provide protection to children, girls and women. Surprisingly, after every incident, the Uttar Pradesh police first gets in to cover-up mode," she further alleged.

She urged the Uttar Pradesh government to review law and order situation and take immediate steps to provide security to women.