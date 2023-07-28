UP Woman Raped By Father-In-Law, Set On Fire For Refusing Dowry. Accused Arrested

Before she died, the woman recorded her statement before a magistrate in the hospital.

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Balia along with his son for allegedly setting his daughter-in-law on fire over dowry after he raped her, police said today.

Circle Officer Mohammaed Usman said, "We have arrested one Shankar Dayal Chaube and his son Anand Chaube in connection with the dowry death of a 22-year-old wife of Anand Chaube."

According to a police complaint, the two men and their other family members regularly harassed the woman for a dowry of Rs 50,000 and a gold chain.

Upon her refusal on June 25, the two doused the woman with inflammable oil and set her on fire, the police said. She succumbed to burn injuries about a week later, they said.

Before she died, the woman recorded her statement before a magistrate in the hospital.

"In her statement, the woman accused her father-in-law of raping her before she was set on fire. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on July 3," police said.

Police have filed an FIR against the accused under sections of IPC at Bairiya Police Station. The matter is still under investigation.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)