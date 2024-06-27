UP Woman Dies By Suicide, Case Against Husband, In-Laws For Dowry: Cops

Woman's body was taken into custody and sent for an autopsy, police said (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Thursday as her father alleged that she was killed for dowry by her husband and in-laws, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Chitbadgaon area of this district, they said.

The body of the woman, Priyanka Yadav (24), was taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination, the police said.

According to the police, Priyanka's father, Vijay Shankar Yadav, a resident of Govindpur village, has lodged a complaint against his daughter's husband Satyendra Yadav, father-in-law Janardan Yadav, mother-in-law Shivrati and one other Sarita Devi alleging that they were harassing her for dowry and killed her.

Additional Superintendent Police, Durga Prasad Tiwari, said investigations are on in the matter.