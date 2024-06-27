UP Woman Dies By Suicide, Case Against Husband, In-Laws For Dowry: Cops

The incident took place in the Chitbadgaon area of this district, they said.

Woman's body was taken into custody and sent for an autopsy, police said (Representational)

Ballia (UP):

A 24-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Thursday as her father alleged that she was killed for dowry by her husband and in-laws, police said on Thursday.

The body of the woman, Priyanka Yadav (24), was taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination, the police said.

According to the police, Priyanka's father, Vijay Shankar Yadav, a resident of Govindpur village, has lodged a complaint against his daughter's husband Satyendra Yadav, father-in-law Janardan Yadav, mother-in-law Shivrati and one other Sarita Devi alleging that they were harassing her for dowry and killed her.

Additional Superintendent Police, Durga Prasad Tiwari, said investigations are on in the matter.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

