UP Woman Dies After Falling Off Bike During Police Checking, Case Filed

A 34-year-old woman was crushed under a truck after allegedly falling off a motorcycle at a checkpost when a police sub-inspector hit the motorcycle with a baton in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered against the sub-inspector after locals blocked the road in protest.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the accident occurred during a vehicle check near the Dhuliya turn in the Nigohi area on Sunday.

It is alleged that Kalyanpur resident Pradeep, who was on his way to attend a wedding with his wife Amravati, lost balance after the sub-inspector hit his motorcycle with a baton, he said.

Amravati fell off the motorcycle and was run over by a dumper truck. She died on the spot, the officer said.

Enraged villagers blocked the road in protest. Following intervention by police and administration officials, they lifted the blockade around 2 am.

Dwivedi said an investigation had been ordered by Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar.

A case has been registered against sub-inspector Rishipal of Nigohi police station and the truck driver under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

BJP MLA from Tilhar, Salona Kushwaha, said while the police regularly conducted checks, they must act with restraint and sensitivity, especially towards locals.

She added that the administration was thoroughly investigating the matter.

A video purporting to show Kushwaha expressing her displeasure at the police has become widely circulated on social media.

"It is the wedding season and I had already advised the police not to conduct daily checks," she can be heard saying.

