Auto Driver Arrested In UP For Raping, Killing Sex Worker In Mumbai: Cops

A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested from Uttar Pradesh' Mathura days after he allegedly raped and murdered a sex worker in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on September 25 in Malad area of the city, and the accused was identified as Chandrapal Ramkhiladi alias Neta, they said.

"The police last week received a call about a woman lying unconscious at Sawant Compound in Church Road. A police team rushed to the spot and took the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead," an official of Malwani police station said.

Her autopsy showed she was strangled to death, prompting the police to file a case of murder, he said.

Police examined the CCTV footage and identified the accused to be an auto driver and the victim to be a commercial sex worker.

The video footage showed the auto driver killing the victim using her 'dupatta' (long veil). It was a fallout of some financial dispute between them, he said.

After police found that he was from Agra and was hiding in Mathura, a team of investigators was sent there. They arrested him and during interrogation, he admitted to have committed the crime.

The accused was produced before the court there, and being brought to Mumbai on a transit remand, the official said.

