UP Man, 45, Shot Dead By Cousin Over Removal Of Dog Carcass

The man was shot dead by his cousin following a dispute over removing a dog's carcass.

The cousin came to the man's house and shot him dead with a country-made pistol.
Shahjahanpur (UP):

A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin following a dispute over removing a dog's carcass here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said the family members told police that one Vivek Saxena had run over a stray dog with his car three days ago. When his cousin, Pramod Saxena, 45, asked him to get the carcass removed, an argument broke out between them.

On Sunday night, Vivek, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, arrived at Pramod's house and shot him dead with a country-made pistol, Dwivedi told PTI.

The incident took place late Sunday in the Badoozai locality in the Sadar Bazar area, the officer said.

The accused fled the scene, police said, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend him. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

