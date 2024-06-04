UP Woman Cremates Unidentified Body To Frame Parents For Murder, Case Filed

Police booked the woman under Gangsters Act. (Representative Pic)

A young woman along with her paramour and his three associates, procured the body of an unidentified man from a morgue on the basis of forged documents, and then cremated it. This was to implicate her parents in the murder of her "imaginary" fiance.

The police arrested Hetram, the woman's paramour, from near the mortuary of the District Hospital on Monday evening.

The Etawah Police have booked Muskaan Koshtha, her paramour Hetram Mittal, Mohd Furqan, Mohd Tasleem and Mohd Farooque, all residents of Etawah, under Gangsters Act.

Police said that Muskaan and Hetram's motive behind the crime was to frame her parents in the murder of her imaginary fiance as they had been opposing their relationship.

The accused had cremated the body before the police could sense the crime.

According to police reports, on January 2, the body of an unidentified person was found near a railway track under the Friends Colony police station area of Etawah after he was apparently run over by a train.

The police took the body into custody and kept it for identification in the mortuary for 72 hours. Efforts were made to identify the deceased by circulating his photos on social media.

On January 4, Deendayal and Abhi Kumar, residents of Awas Vikas Colony, and another person submitted an application with documents and identified the body as that of Deendayal's son Atul Kumar, aged 26.

After this, they took away the body and also cremated it.

However, a fresh twist in this case came on January 7, when Dharamveer Rajput, a resident of village Tej Ka Purva, reached the Friends Colony police station and identified the body claiming it to be of his brother Satyaveer, son of Roopram.

On this, the addresses of Deendayal, Abhi and others who claimed the body were verified. When an attempt was made to contact on the mobile number mentioned in the documents, the address recorded as 12 Awas Vikas Colony turned out to be fake. SSP Sanjay Verma said that based on footage of CCTV cameras and manual evidence, the name of Hetram, a resident of Ramlila Road, Etawah, surfaced.

