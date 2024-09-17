UP Woman Cop Claims She Was Taken Hostage For Not Withdrawing Police Case

The sub-inspector further claimed she was abandoned near Bhitoli Chauraha (Representational)

A lady police sub-inspector posted here has alleged she was taken hostage from her house and confined in a car by unidentified criminals, who also threatened her.

The SI claimed the criminals wanted her to reach a settlement with a man against whom she had lodged an FIR last month for allegedly harassing her over phone and extorting money.

While the alleged incident took place last week, the Lucknow Police on Tuesday said an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections at the BBD police station in the case and an investigation is ongoing.

The case has been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) against Anshuman Pandey and two others, according to the FIR.

Sub-inspector Tiwari lodged complaint that she was "forcibly taken away" and threatened by unknown individuals on September 13.

She alleged that around 12.40 pm, a person came to her home in Kumharan Purwa Juggaur and handed her a document, claiming it was a notice that required her signature.

"As soon as I stepped outside, the individual snatched my phone and told me that children were waiting in a car and were feverish," she said.

The SI claimed that two men then "forcibly" made her enter a vehicle, which was driven by another person, according to the FIR seen by PTI.

She claimed that during the ordeal, the driver demanded that she reach a settlement with Anshuman Pandey or face severe consequences.

"They took me towards Satrikh Road and made me sign two documents," Tiwari added.

The sub-inspector further claimed she was abandoned near Bhitoli Chauraha.

