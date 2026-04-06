UP Woman Becomes First Indian Female To Cycle To Everest Base Camp In 14 Days, Scripts History

Divya Singh, a 28-year-old teacher from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has made history by becoming the first Indian woman and second woman globally to reach the Mount Everest Base Camp (EBC) on a bicycle. Starting her journey from Kathmandu, she successfully reached the base camp at an altitude of 17,560 feet after a gruelling 14-day expedition.

During the journey, she battled freezing temperatures reaching as low as -12°C, thinning oxygen levels, and high-velocity winds. Singh cycled for 10 to 12 hours daily through rugged mountain paths, including steep climbs and uneven trails. In areas where the terrain was impassable, she carried her bicycle on her shoulders rather than turning back. Her path from Kathmandu included challenging stretches through Saleri, Surke, Phakding, Namche Bazaar, Lobuche, and finally Gorakshep before reaching the base camp.

A video documenting her arrival at the base camp was shared by Uma Singh on Instagram. In the footage, Divya stands beside her bicycle, holding the Indian tricolour against a striking mountain backdrop.

"Congratulations Divya Singh; you have become the first woman of India to reach Everest Base Camp by bicycle. It's a proud moment for our Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, India," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Her accomplishment has drawn widespread praises and congratulatory posts on social media. The feat has also filled her hometown of Gorakhpur with pride and is inspiring aspiring athletes and adventure enthusiasts across the country.



One user wrote, "Congratulations to you. This is why I love women with determination in their eyes. Keep on growing and making history like this."

Another commented, "This is so inspiring. Thank you for something like this. Such things always motivate."

Notably, Singh prepared for this record-breaking feat through rigorous self-training and local practice despite limited resources. Her expedition was flagged off from Vikas Bhavan by Gorakhpur district officials, who later celebrated her success as a significant achievement for women's empowerment in India.