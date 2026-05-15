UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies Over 5 Days In Rare Normal Delivery

In a rare medical event, a woman gave birth to four babies - two boys and two girls - over a span of five days through normal delivery at a private hospital here, doctors said on Friday.

According to officials at the Teerthanker Mahaveer University Hospital in the Lodhipur area, Amina, a resident of Ovari village in Sambhal district, delivered her first child on May 9 at the facility. She later gave birth to three more babies on May 14.

Doctors delivered all four babies -- two boys and two girls -- without a Caesarean section, despite the pregnancy being categorised as 'high-risk'.

Dr Shubhra Agrawal, who led the medical team, said it was the first case at the hospital in which quadruplets were delivered through normal delivery.

The newborns have been placed on ventilator support as a precautionary measure, and their condition is stable, while the mother is also healthy, Argrawal said.

She said the woman had been under treatment since the third month of her pregnancy after ultrasound reports confirmed four fetuses.

"A specialised team closely monitored Amina throughout her pregnancy," Agrawal said.

Doctors had initially advised reducing the number of fetuses due to the risks involved, but the family decided to go ahead with the pregnancy, she added.

The medical team also included Dr Roli Agrawal and Dr Purti Chhanna, along with other staff members, the officials said.

Thanking the doctors, Amina said she and her children were doing well.

Her husband, Mohammad Alim, said the team handled the case with great care over the past several months.

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