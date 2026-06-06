UP Teenager Dies After Setting Herself On Fire, Lover In Critical Condition

A 19-year-old woman died and her alleged lover remains critical after the two allegedly set themselves on fire inside a locked room here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident came to light late Friday night in the Padav Garhiya area under Shikohabad police station limits.

Shikohabad Circle Officer Amrish Kumar said a resident of Mainpuri, Avnish Kumar Sharma, had lodged a complaint earlier on Friday alleging that Arun Kumar (21), a resident of Mohammadpur Ahir village, had eloped with his 19-year-old niece, Khushi. A case was subsequently registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Later in the night, police received information through the UP-112 emergency helpline about loud noises coming from a house in the area. When police reached the spot and broke open the door, they found Arun and Khushi lying on the floor with severe burn injuries.

The two were rushed to a hospital in Shikohabad and later referred to Agra's SN Medical College for specialised treatment.

Khushi succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Saturday morning, while Arun, who has suffered around 70 per cent burns, remains in critical condition, the officer said.

Police have recorded Arun's statement and sent the woman's body for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation suggests the case may be linked to a love affair. Further investigation is underway.

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