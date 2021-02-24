UP Slams Punjab For Calling Gangster Mukhtar Ansari 'Small Fry', 'Shamelessly' Protecting Him

UP tells Supreme Court that Punjab is "shamelessly" protecting gangster Mukhtar Ansari

The Uttar Pradesh government today told the Supreme Court that the Punjab government is "shamelessly" protecting gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently in a district jail in Punjab's Rupnagar in connection with an alleged extortion case. UP government slammed the Punjab government for not sending him to Uttar Pradesh to face trial in several criminal cases.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy took note of the submission of senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Punjab government, seeking adjournment in the matter on personal grounds.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said he has no objection to Mr Dave's plea for adjournment.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mukhtar Ansari, said that he (Ansari) is "small fry" being cornered by the "might of the state".

To this, Tushar Mehta said, "You are such a small fry that a state (Punjab) is shamelessly protecting you."

The Supreme Court has posted the matter for hearing on March 2.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Uttar Pradesh seeking a direction to the Punjab government and Rupnagar jail authority to immediately hand over the custody of Mukhtar Ansari to district jail Banda.

It has also sought a direction to transfer the criminal proceedings and trial in the extortion case in Punjab to the special court in Allahabad.

Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab since January 2019.

In its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, Punjab had referred to the Mukhtar Ansari's medical condition and said that he had been undergoing treatment at jail hospital as well as other hospitals from time to time since January 2019.

While referring to the medical condition and advice of doctors, it has said that custody of Mukhtar Ansari could not be handed over to the state of Uttar Pradesh due to the specific advice of the medical officers/medical board/specialists from time to time.

