PM Modi To Address BJP Rallies In UP's Maharajganj, Ballia On Monday

UP Polls: A BJP official said Covid norms were followed for seating arrangements for PM's rallies. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address election rallies in Maharajganj and Ballia districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has completed all the necessary preparations for the successful organization of the rallies.

Giving information about the rallies, State General Secretary and rally in-charge Anoop Gupta said, "PM Modi would first address the joint rally for Pharenda, Paniyara, Nautanwa, Siswan assembly constituencies of Maharajganj district and Ramkola assembly constituency of Kushinagar district. The rally will be held at Ambedkar Degree College in Maharajganj."

He further said that PM Modi will hold another rally to address people of Belthara Road, Rasra, Sikandarpur, Phephna, Ballia, Bansdih and Bairiya in Ballia's Haibatpur.

Mr Gupta said that the seating arrangements have been made following the COVID-19 guidelines.

He further said that all the programs of PM Modi will also be broadcast on all social media platforms. "Workers and common people from across the state will also be able to listen to him through various mediums," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi addressed rallies in Basti, Ballia, Deoria and Varanasi.

Polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh concluded at 6 pm today. Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

