UP Police Rescue 3-Day-Old Child, 2 Kidnappers Arrested

Within ten hours of abduction, the child was freed from their clutches, police said.

Two persons allegedly involved in abducting a newborn child were arrested after a brief encounter in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, police said.

Within ten hours of abduction, the child was freed from their clutches, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pawan Kumar said the two accused were identified as Vijay alias Rahul, a eunuch, and Prince.

On Thursday, a woman named, Menu (24), gave birth to a male child at Community Health Centre (CHC) in Murad nagar.

On Saturday morning, she noticed that her son was missing and a case was registered on the complaint of her husband Sandip under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SSP said.

The residents of Surana village blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway near Murad nagar town outside the CHC, demanding the police to rescue the child.

On Saturday night, Special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team and Murad nagar police arrested Vijay and Prince from Badnauli village and rescued the child.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused visited the CHC where the eunuch posed himself as a pregnant lady.

After decamping from CHC with the child, they reached Badnauli and distributed sweets among their neighbours, saying they had been blessed with male child.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)