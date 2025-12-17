UP Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Physical Standard Test, Document Verification Dates Out, Details Here

UP Police SI Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released an official notice for the 2023 Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment drive. Those who cleared the examination will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The board will conduct the Physical Standard test and scrutiny of records from January 5, 2026 for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Police (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts).

Admit Card To Be Released In Due Time

The board will release the admit card and notify of the same in due course of time. Candidates are advised to adhere to the official website upprb.gov.in for latest updates.

Next Stage Of Recruitment After DV and PST

According to the official notification, those who clear the Scrutiny of Records and Physical Standard Test will be required to appear for the Computer Typing Test and Shorthand Test which will be conducted in the first week of February, 2026.

How To Download Official Notice?