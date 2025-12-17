Advertisement

UP Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Physical Standard Test, Document Verification Dates Out, Details Here

UP Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment: The board will release the admit card and notify of the same in due course of time.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UP Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Physical Standard Test, Document Verification Dates Out, Details Here
UP Police SI Recruitment: conducted in the first week of February

UP Police SI Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released an official notice for the 2023 Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment drive. Those who cleared the examination will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The board will conduct the Physical Standard test and scrutiny of records from January 5, 2026 for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Police (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts).

Admit Card To Be Released In Due Time

The board will release the admit card and notify of the same in due course of time. Candidates are advised to adhere to the official website upprb.gov.in for latest updates.

Next Stage Of Recruitment After DV and PST

According to the official notification, those who clear the Scrutiny of Records and Physical Standard Test will be required to appear for the Computer Typing Test and Shorthand Test which will be conducted in the first week of February, 2026.

How To Download Official Notice?

  • Visit the official website upprb.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "Latest Notice" under "Top Notices" section.
  • The latest notice will be of PST and DV for Sub-Inspector 2023.
  • The official notice will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference.
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment Latest Notice, UP Police Sub Inspector Document Verification Dates, UP Police Sub Inspector Physical Standard Test Dates Latest Notice
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com