UP Police Computer Operator Grade A Recruitment 2025: Apply For 1,352 Posts Here

UP Police Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for 1,352 vacancies of Police Computer Operator Grade A. The posts offer a salary ranging from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100 under fourth pay matrix. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the board's official website upprb.gov.in till January 15, 2026. Those applying for the first time under the board's recruitment process must complete the One Time Registration (OTR).

UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment: How To Apply?

Visit the official website upprb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Computer Operator Grade 2 Application link" and then on "Register Here".

Enter your unique Email ID and a unique Mobile Number.

You will be required to enter your Aadhaar, DigiLocker, Driving License, PAN, or Passport details.

Candidates need to upload their Class 10th marksheet- through which their details will be obtained and used for OTR purpose.

Create your password and you will be successfully registered under the OTR.

Now, apply for the Computer Operator Grade 2 position.

The application fee is Rs. 500 for General / EWS / OBC candidates 2- Rs. 400 for SC / ST candidates.

Uttar Pradesh Police Computer Operator 2025: Number of Vacancies

Unreserved 545

Economically Weaker Section 134

Other Backward Classes (OBC) 364

Scheduled Caste (SC) 283

Scheduled Tribe (ST) 26

Written Examination

Candidates will be required to appear for a written examination which will be held for 200 marks. The exam will include 40 questions each from General knowledge, Mental ability and reasoning for 50 marks and 80 questions from Computer Science for 100 marks.

Recruitment Notification - "UP Police Computer Operator Grade 2"