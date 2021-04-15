UP Pharmacist Sacked For Giving Anti-Rabies Jab Instead Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The women had gone to get the Covid jab, but got anti-rabies vaccine instead. (Representational)

A pharmacist at a government health centre was sacked while another was suspended for giving anti-rabies shots to three women instead of the COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

In an order passed by District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur on Wednesday, the community health centre's in-charge, Rambir Singh, was transferred in connection with the case.

These officials were charged of negligence on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Udav Tripathi.

Last week, families of the women - 70-year-old Saroj, 72-year-old Anarkali, and 60-year-old Satyavati - said the three had gone to the community health centre in UP's Kandhla to receive the jab.

But after administering the doses, they were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips.

After demands for strict action against the erring medical staff, an inquiry was ordered.



