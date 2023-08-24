Boy Sexually Assaulted By 8 School Students In UP's Shamli, Case Filed

Shamli's Superintendent of Police said a case had been registered against the eight accused

A minor boy in UP's Shamli district was allegedly sexually assaulted after being beaten up by eight students of the school hostel, police said on Thursday.

The boy's family filed a police complaint on Wednesday alleging that he was sexually assaulted by eight boys in the hostel who beat him up and threatened him with dire consequences on August 17.

They had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor on July 25 as well and the police are investigating the matter.

Shamli's Superintendent of Police told reporters that a case had been registered against the eight accused on the complaint of the boy's family and the boy sent for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, the eight accused have been suspended for 15 days and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the school management.



