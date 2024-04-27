'Not My Wife Anymore': Man Tries To Kill Woman After Brother Rapes Her

Efforts are underway to arrest both the accused, police said. (Representational)

A man sits atop his wife's chest, trying to strangle her, shows a distressing video from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Her fault? She confided in him about being raped by his brother. The man who allegedly raped her also shot the video, she claimed.

The woman, who survived the attack, claimed her brother-in-law raped her on April 2 when her husband was away. When he returned, she shared her ordeal, only to receive a callous and shocking response: "You are no longer my wife. You are my sister-in-law now," he declared.

The next day, the survivor's husband and brother-in-law entered her room. Her husband attempted to strangle her with her dupatta while his brother recorded the incident on his mobile phone, she claimed.

The police took note of the incident after the woman shared the video and a written complaint on social media. A case under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), and 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been filed against the accused husband and brother-in-law at Khatauli Kotwali police station.

Efforts are underway to arrest both the accused, and legal action will be taken against them soon, said Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapati.