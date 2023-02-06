UP Man Stabs Wife To Death, Applies Antiseptic On Wounds, Dies By Suicide

Maurya gambled away Rs 50,000 on Saturday evening. (Representational)

A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after killing his wife and two children at Devkali village in the Gola area, police here said on Monday.

Forensic investigations revealed that Indra Kumar Maurya killed his wife and children under the influence of alcohol on Saturday night, they said.

The bodies of Sushila (38), their daughter Chandni (10) and son Aryan (8) were found on the bed while Maurya was found in another corner of the house.

Mauarya allegedly stabbed Sushila four times before applying antiseptic on the injuries. When he realised that they were dead, he set himself on fire early on Sunday morning.

Sources told the police that Maurya gambled away Rs 50,000 on Saturday evening, leading to an argument with his wife.

Neighbours noticed smoke coming out of Maurya's house and informed the police, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

Maurya's brother-in-law's complaint mentioned his alcohol and gambling habits. Every angle will be included in the investigation, Grover added.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)