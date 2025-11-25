UP Man Spoke To Ex-Lover For Hours, Then Slit Her Throat With Sickle

A jilted lover was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his "former partner" with a sickle for marrying someone else, police here said.

The incident occurred in Jungle Rasoolpur village on November 23, when Shivani (20) had returned to her maternal home to attend her cousin's wedding, they said.

The victim got married in May, the police said, adding that her body was found in a bathroom in her maternal house.

"Shivani's body had deep cuts on her neck and signs of a struggle," SP North Gyanendra Prasad said.

During the investigation, the police found a wedding video which showed Vinay, the accused, standing close to Shivani during the 'Jaimala', after which both disappeared.

Vinay Nishad alias Deepak, who lived around 500 metres away from the victim's house, was arrested after a dog squad repeatedly traced the trail to his house, and call records showed the two had spoken that night, he said.

Police recovered the sickle used in the murder. During interrogation, Vinay confessed that he "finally got rid of her" and claimed that he spoke to her for hours before slitting her throat around 2 am.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

