UP Man Jumps Off Water Tank Over News Of Lover's Wedding, Dies: Cops

A 22-year-old man, upset over the marriage of a woman he was in love with, allegedly killed himself by jumping off a water tank in the Anoopshahr area here on Tuesday, police said.

Sajid, a native of Siraura village, climbed a water tank in the afternoon, drawing a large crowd of villagers. His family members tried to persuade him to come down, but he refused and jumped, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, preliminary inquiry revealed that Sajid was in a relationship with a woman whose marriage had recently been fixed elsewhere.

"He was reportedly disturbed over this, and further investigation into the matter is underway," Sharma said.

