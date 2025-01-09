UP Man Dies By Suicide, Last Facebook Post Tells "Our Incomplete Story"

A 25-year-old man has died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and left behind a note accusing his lover's family of harassment. Sudheer Kumar has also put up a Facebook post, titled "Hamari Adhoori Kahani" (our incomplete story), with pictures from his court wedding and marriage certificate.

Sudheer said he had been in a relationship with Komal for about four years and married her at court about six months ago. Komal's family, he alleged, was opposed to the relationship and had been harassing him.

He wrote that his roommate Ayush was Komal's brother and that he had initially backed their relationship. But Komal's parents opposed and harassed him, he has alleged.

Komal, Sudheer said in the note, had told him repeatedly that she wanted to be with him and it was on her insistence that the two married in court. "Then Komal told her family about the court marriage, I don't know what happened, but we stopped talking," he wrote, accusing Komal and her family of harassment.

Sudheer has alleged in the note that Komal, her mother and her brother Ayush had asked him to die.

This morning, Sudheer's body was found hanging from a tree near their home. His family members have said that Komal's parents wanted him to agree to a divorce and would call him repeatedly. But he had told them that he would not move for a divorce unless Komal told him to, his brother said.

Police officer Santosh Kumar said the body had been sent for autopsy. Sudheer's family has registered a complaint and a probe is on, said police.

Inputs by Sarfaraz Warsi