UP Man Dies After Allegedly Being Beaten By Power Department Official, Cops: Police. (Representational)

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia against eight people, including a junior engineer of the power department and two policemen, following the death of a person who was allegedly beaten up by them for refusing to pay Rs 20,000 during an inspection, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said a complaint was filed by victim Ram Pravesh's father Mudrika Gond of Rigvan village under Maniyar police station area, following which the case was registered on Friday.

Mr Gond claimed that he had taken a legal electricity connection and was operating a wheat flour machine. On Friday afternoon, a team of the power department reached his shop and after an inspection, they demanded Rs 20,000.

When he refused to give the money, the junior engineer and the policemen threatened to cut the power connection and frame him in false cases. They also hurled abuses at him, the complainant alleged.

As an argument ensued, Mr Gond's son Ram Pravesh (46) was badly beaten up after which he fell unconscious.

He was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead, Mr Gond said.

The Additional SP said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

