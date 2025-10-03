UP Man Chased Down Highway By In-Laws After Fight With Wife, Beaten To Death

A man was chased down a highway in Uttar Pradesh by his in-laws and beaten after he had an argument with his wife, the police said. The man, identified as Sonu, was assaulted and allegedly force-fed poison. Sonu died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday morning, Sonu and his wife, a couple living in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, had a fight. Following this, the woman informed her parents about the incident and called the family from Bulandshahr.

The woman's family allegedly assaulted Sonu, and when he tried to escape, they chased him down the highway. The family allegedly misbehaved with everyone who tried to intervene and help Sonu, and later fled the scene.

Sonu was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, where he died during treatment.

Sonu's mother, Sukhwiri, said that it is normal for couples to have disagreements. "I don't know the reason behind the argument," she added.

"My son ensured his wife had everything. He even sold a bigha of land for her while she took away my jewellery. They (in-laws) gave him something to drink and killed him," alleged Sukhwiri.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of men running on the highway, trying to catch hold of Sonu. One of them is also seen carrying a stick.

Based on the family's complaint, a case has been registered against seven members of the in-laws' family, including the wife. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the initial investigation, Sonu consumed a poisonous substance and died during treatment, said Station House Officer Pilkhuwa, Anita Chauhan.

"The investigation is under way, and legal action will be taken accordingly," Chauhan added.

