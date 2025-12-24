Video: 5 UP Boys Ride On 1 Bike, Shoot Reel. They've Been Fined Rs 31,000

A video of five boys riding a single motorcycle on the National Highway 9 (NH-9) in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, has surfaced on social media.

One of the five boys, held by another, is seen dangling from the bike. The boy sitting at the back is seen recording the ride. The short clip, which has now gone viral, was likely shot on a mobile phone camera by someone following the bike.

The video caught the attention of local authorities. The Police from Pilkhuwa Kotwali filed a traffic violation case and issued a fine of Rs 31,000 for the reckless ride.

Authorities have warned citizens against flouting traffic rules, emphasising that such stunts put not only the riders but also other commuters at risk.

Reckless Stunts On Hapur's Roads

A few days ago, another dangerous act was reported from the Hapur stretch of the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway. A video showed a man performing a risky stunt on a railway bridge that passes over the busy highway.

In the footage, the man was seen hanging from an iron railway bridge several feet above the road. Despite the height and the continuous flow of vehicles below, he performed chin-ups while remaining suspended from the structure, putting his life at risk. The stunt continued as traffic passed underneath, drawing attention to the extreme danger involved.

In another video, a man was seen running alongside a moving train on railway tracks, performing push-ups and even jumping directly on the tracks. The footage reportedly was from the Pilkhuwa police station area.

Apart from these incidents, a few months ago, another man was arrested for performing a risky act on a moving SUV along NH-9 near Baghpat. A viral video showed the driver of a Scorpio taking extreme risks.

Both passenger-side doors were left open, and he climbed out of the seat to stand on the bonnet, leaving the steering wheel unattended.

At one point, he leaned against the windshield, sat on the bonnet and eventually climbed onto the roof, continuing to stand there while the vehicle was in motion. The stunt was reportedly filmed from a car travelling alongside the SUV.

(With inputs from Adnan)