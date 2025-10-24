UP Man Beaten To Death By Drunk Relative, Accused Missing

A 52-year-old man was beaten to death with a stick allegedly by his intoxicated family member here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Maldeva village, under the limits of the Duddhi police station, late Thursday night, when the victim, Umesh Pathari, was en route to attend a "birha" folk program, officials stated.

Umesh witnessed his cousin sister's son-in-law, Dara Pathari, a resident of Belch village, abusing and harassing his mother-in-law (the victim's cousin sister) in an inebriated state, Station House Officer (SHO) of Duddhi, Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

When he tried to intervene and pacify the situation, Dara lost his temper and allegedly struck Umesh's head with a stick, causing serious injuries.

Seeing her husband being attacked, Umesh's wife, Tara Devi, tried to stop the assailant but was also beaten and injured, Singh stated.

Neighbours rushed the injured couple to the Community Health Centre in Duddhi, where Umesh succumbed to his injuries, while Tara Devi is undergoing medical care, the SHO added.

Police have launched a search to arrest the accused, who fled the scene after the assault, officials added.

