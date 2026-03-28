UP Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Carries His Head Home. Then Cooks Meal

A 25-year-old ice-cream seller was beheaded in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Saturday. The killer, a 50-year-old man, slit the man's throat, severed his head, then carried it to his own house and began cooking as if nothing had happened.

The incident took place in Parsawal village of Barabanki district. The victim has been identified as Bablu, who had gone to Parsawal village, as he did on most days, to sell ice cream. While he was carrying out his work, he became involved in a verbal altercation with a local resident named Shankar Yadav.

After an exchange of words, Shankar Yadav attacked Bablu with a sickle, slitting his throat and severing his head in public view. Instead of leaving the scene, Shankar Yadav picked up the severed head and took it with him to his house in the same village. Once inside, he started cooking, according to the police account of what they found when they entered the premises.

Information about the killing reached the police, who deployed a large force to the village under the direction of Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya. Officers cordoned off the area and went to Shankar Yadav's house. When the team entered, they found the accused inside, continuing to cook, with Bablu's severed head lying nearby.

The police immediately arrested him, seized the murder weapon and recovered the severed head from the house.

Bablu was the eldest of three brothers. He had been supporting his family through manual labour and selling ice cream. Bablu's wife and his two young children are reported to be inconsolable.

Details about the background to the verbal altercation between the accused and the victim are being probed. The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the case is underway.

