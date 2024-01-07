UP Man Beats Father, 50, To Death With Stick After Fight

The accused fled the house after the incident, the police said (Representational)

A 50-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by his son following an argument in a village here, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sahijan Khurd village in the Robertsganj area here on Saturday evening after the victim Ram Raj reached home in an intoxicated condition and had an altercation with his son Santosh (25) over some issue, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said.

As the argument escalated, Santosh allegedly hit his father in the head with a stick, leaving him dead, Mr Singh said.

The accused then fled the house after locking Raj in a room, he added.

Mr Singh, citing the victim's family members, said Santosh is mentally challenged.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and efforts are on to arrest the accused, he added.

