UP Man Arrested For Raping 70-Year-Old Woman: Police

A 27 -year-old man in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman in his village when she was sleeping. The woman's grandson told the police that she was sexually assaulted on Sunday when she was alone at home.

In the first information report, the grandson of the woman said the 27-year-old, who has been identified as Ram Kishan by police, entered their home in Sonbhadra at night and sexually assaulted his grandmother. She was unwell, the police was told.

"The police complaint was registered as soon as we got the information. The accused has been arrested," a police officer told news agency ANI.

The woman has been admitted to a local hospital. Police say her condition is serious but she is recovering.

On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in UP over the issue of crime against women and had said that ''women and daughters are not safe under BJP rule".

"In Uttar Pradesh, the condition of women is getting worse day by day. Every day, there are incidents of rape. The alleged campaigners of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has failed to check 'inhuman incidents; even after being in power. Even minor girls are becoming victims of cruelty"," he had said.

"Cases of rape and sexual violence are registered everyday. If the government, which spends crores of rupees on law and order, is not able to give a secure atmosphere then it has no moral right to remain in power," he added.

The incident comes days after the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana led to massive protests and an outpouring of rage and grief across the country. The accused, aged between 20 and 26, have been arrested and three cops have been suspended for negligence.

Police claim that the four accused had raped and murdered the veterinarian in the span of an hour at a locality on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday night. They set fire to her body under a culvert at Chattanpally around 2:30 am, a top officer said, adding that the arrests were made on the basis of "technical clues".

