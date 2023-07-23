UP Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Forcing Live-In Partner To Convert

Chaudhary was arrested on Saturday night and he confessed to his crime. (Representational)

A 33-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping and forcing his live-in partner to convert to Islam, police said on Sunday.

The Dalit woman, who moved in with Khalid Chaudhary in September 2022, was also forced to undergo an abortion by him, they said.

Chaudhary was arrested on Saturday night and he confessed to his crime during interrogation, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she came in contact with Chaudhary, who posed as a journalist and introduced himself as Deepak, on social media three years ago and moved in with him in September 2022.

Chaudhary forced her to convert to Islam, eat beef and terminate her pregnancy of almost four weeks, the complainant alleged, adding she was also raped and beaten up by him.

"After receiving the complaint of the woman, an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act at Vijay Nagar police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police, City, Nipun Agarwal had said on July 21.

