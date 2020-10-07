UP Man Allegedly Kills Pregnant 14-Year-Old Daughter, Say Cops: Report

UP teen was allegedly killed by her father after she became pregnant (Representational)

In a suspected case of dishonour killing, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly killed by her father with the help of her elder brother after she became pregnant and refused to tell them who the father of the child was.

"The matter came to light on Tuesday when villagers found the body of a girl with her head cut off in Dulhapur village in Sidhauli area and informed the police," Superintendent of Police S Anand told news agency Press Trust of India today.

"During the probe it was found that she was six months pregnant and they suspected that she had relationship with someone. Prima facie it appeared to be case of dishonour killing and the father of the girl was interrogated," the police officer said.

The accused told the police that the girl was killed on September 24 but family did not approach the police, they said.

The Superintendent of Police said that according to girl's father, his daughter was pregnant and when he asked her about the man responsible, "she did not disclose his name due to which he strangled her".

The police officer said the accused wanted to marry his daughter to the man with whom she was in a relationship.

"After killing his daughter, he disposed the body near a 'nullah' (drain) after cutting off the head," the SP told Press Trust of India.

Her brother ran away after the incident, while her father was arrested.

"The girl's elder brother is also involved in the murder and we have booked both of them under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence)," a local police spokesman said.

The police is also trying to identify the person responsible for the girl's pregnancy, he said, adding a probe is on in the matter.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)