UP Man, 20, Who Raped, Killed 3 Elderly Women In Ayodhya Arrested: Police

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Ayodhya for allegedly raping and killing three elderly women in December last year, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Amarendra, was arrested for killing a 60-year-old woman of Ayodhya's Khusheti village, police said.

Additional SP, Ayodhya, Atul Kumar Sonkar, told PTI that Amarendra, a resident of Asandhara area of Barabanki district, had been arrested Tuesday night.

During interrogation, Amarendra confessed to have raped and killed two more women in Barabanki in December.

According to police, his first victim was a 60-year-old woman from Khusheti, who had left her home on December 5, 2022. When she did not return till late evening, her family filed a missing person complaint with police.

Police found her naked body in a field the very next day. The post mortem revealed that she was raped and strangled.

Police said Amarendra also killed a 62-year-old woman on December 17 and a 55-year-old woman on December 29 in Ibrahimabad and Tatara village of Barabanki.

"We are working with police from nearby districts to find out about more such similar incidents," Sonkar said.

