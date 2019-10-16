UP Government Failed To Pit Hindus, Muslims Against Each Other: Azam Khan

Azam Khan's wife has been fielded by Samajwadi Party from Rampur assembly seat

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan today said that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government failed in its attempt to pit Hindus and Muslims against each other.

"What did you do with Lord Ram? You wanted to use Lord Ram to make the Muslims fight the Hindus, but we never had any issues with Lord Ram. You are happy with your religion, I am happy with mine, this is the reality of Hindustan," Mr Khan said at a rally in Ajitpur on Tuesday.

"India is for everyone, and this was why the partition happened. The people who wanted to choose religion went to the country made on that ground, and the ones who wanted the rule of law and constitution stayed here. That is why we stayed in Hindustan, not for seeing innocents being killed on the streets," Mr Khan added.

Uttar Pradesh bypolls will be held on October 21. One of the most closely watched contests is for Rampur state assembly seat, where Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima has been fielded by Samajwadi Party and BJP aims to breach the SP fortress.

The bypoll for the constituency was necessitated after Mr Azam was elected as an MP. His wife, Ms Fatima, is a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh and will have to give up membership if she is able to retain the family fortress.

Mr Khan accused that the present state government of not doing enough for the development of Rampur constituency and asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to announce projects for the region in his upcoming visit.

"Two and a half years have passed, not even Rs 2.5 rupees of investment has come to Ajitpur in this regime. During my rule, I invested close to Rs 250 crore in this area alone, the Chief Minister is coming here on October 18. When a small-time MLA like me could have managed Rs 250 crore investment then you must announce projects worth Rs 2500 crore at least," Mr Khan said.

The SP leader refuted charges of land-grabbing and other cases slapped on him in the last few months and termed them a conspiracy by the administration.

Bypolls for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh along with elections in the state of Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 21.

